Grubauer surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Grubauer had a 2-0 lead to protect after the first period, but the Stars scored in the second and third to tie the game, and Esa Lindell beat the German goalie for the overtime tally. The 28-year-old slipped to 12-10-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 27 starts this season. Late fades have been a problem for Grubauer specifically and the Avalanche generally in recent weeks -- with just two wins in his last 10 starts, it's tough to trust the netminder in fantasy.