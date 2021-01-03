Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Grubauer (groin) is ready for the 2020-21 season, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer suffered a significant groin injury in the playoff bubble, but he's recovered during the offseason. The 29-year-old is the favorite to start in the season opener after posting a .916 save percentage and an 18-12-4 record last season. Pavel Francouz (hip/knee) is a capable backup and will be ready if Grubauer falters.