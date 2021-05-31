Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

In a highly anticipated series, Grubauer and the Avalanche took total control in Game 1. The German netminder wasn't particularly challenged by the Golden Knights offense as he racked up his fifth straight win in the playoffs. He's allowed only eight goals in those five contests, and he'll look to defend home ice again in Wednesday's Game 2.