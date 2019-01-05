Grubauer allowed one goal on 25 shots in a 6-1 victory against the Rangers on Friday.

The 27-year-old has alternated good and bad starts lately, and this didn't change the streak. Regardless of result, in the last five games, Grubauer has either posted a save percentage well above .925 or below .775. Before this run, he wasn't playing very consistently either. Grubauer owns an .897 save percentage in 11 starts since Nov. 28, but hopefully Friday's start gets him on the right track. He is 9-4-3 with a 3.13 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season.