Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Grubauer may get the night off Tuesday against Arizona, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The coach indicated Jonas Johansson may start.

Tuesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back set with the Coyotes and the first since the Avalanche acquired Johansson from Buffalo. Had Colorado not prevailed in the first half Monday, Bednar may have felt compelled to roll with Grubauer. Giving him Tuesday off would mean Grubauer gets the most rest possible heading into what will be a big two-game series against the Golden Knights, leader of the Honda West division and currently three points ahead of the Avalanche.