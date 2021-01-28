With backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body) placed on injured reserve, the Avalanche may need to play Grubauer more than originally planned.

During the abbreviated training camp, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar targeted Grubauer for 60-65 percent of the starts this season. That means about 35 games, but the Avalanche's top goalie has already started seven of eight and is expected to start Thursday against San Jose. It's unclear how much faith the team has in Hunter Miska, who replaced Francouz on the active roster and has just two NHL starts during his career. The Avs may seek another, more proven, backup goalie.