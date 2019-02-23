Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Covering road net Saturday
Grubauer led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the road starter versus Nashville.
Grubauer has been in pursuit of his 10th win since he took care of the Rangers in convincing fashion on Jan. 4 -- that's only a four-game span, but it goes to show just how much the Avs have been leaning on goalie Semyon Varlamov. Grubauer will look to get back on track against a Predators team that surprisingly only ranks 23rd in the league in home scoring (2.97 goals per game) this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Serviceable in relief•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields five goals in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Trampled by Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Takes one on chin•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...