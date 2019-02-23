Grubauer led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the road starter versus Nashville.

Grubauer has been in pursuit of his 10th win since he took care of the Rangers in convincing fashion on Jan. 4 -- that's only a four-game span, but it goes to show just how much the Avs have been leaning on goalie Semyon Varlamov. Grubauer will look to get back on track against a Predators team that surprisingly only ranks 23rd in the league in home scoring (2.97 goals per game) this season.