Grubauer stopped 16 shots Monday in the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The play was decidedly one-sided all game, leaving Grubauer with little to do at his end of the ice, but he was denied a shutout by an Arizona power-play goal in the second period. He now sports a 1.59 GAA and .933 save percentage this postseason, and he'll look to win his fourth straight start Wednesday in Game 5 as Colorado attempts to advance to the next round.