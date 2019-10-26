Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to easy win
Grubauer made 25 saves in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The only puck to get past Grubauer came off a William Karlsson blast from the slot late in the first period. The Avs netminder continues his strong start to the season, posting a 6-1-1 record with a 2.59 GAA and .920 save percentage through eight starts.
