Grubauer made 18 saves in Friday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Grubauer wasn't tested very much in his fourth shutout of the season. The German netminder hasn't faced more than 26 shots in any of his shutouts this year. He improved to 14-7-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 21 starts. Grubauer could earn some buzz in the Vezina Trophy conversation based on his work through the first half of the season. The Avalanche only allow a league-best 24.9 shots per game as a team, which makes Grubauer's job easier.