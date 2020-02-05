Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win over Sabres
Grubauer made 23 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.
The Avalanche netminder came into Tuesday's game having posted sub .900 save percentages in consecutive games, coming off a shut out versus San Jose on Jan. 16. This game was never really in doubt, and Grubauer had a fairly straightforward night against a subdued Sabres team. Ottawa is up next Thursday, and that could be a matchup for backup goalie Pavel Francouz. An announcement on Colorado's starter for Thursday's road contest will come either Wednesday or the morning of the game.
