Grubauer allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer has had the Coyotes' number this year, winning five of his six games against them. A two-game rest for the Avalanche's series versus the Ducks seems to have done Grubauer some good after he gave up 11 goals in his previous two outings. The German netminder improved to 25-6-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 34 games. The Avalanche added Devan Dubnyk from the Sharks, so Grubauer could get more rest down the stretch now that he has an experienced backup.