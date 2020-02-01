Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Saturday
Grubauer will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup versus the Flyers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
This will be Grubauer's first start after the All-Star break and bye week. He had a bumpy January but finished with a 4-1-1 record with a .910 save percentage. The Flyers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four home games, including wins over the Penguins and Bruins.
