Grubauer will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup versus the Flyers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

This will be Grubauer's first start after the All-Star break and bye week. He had a bumpy January but finished with a 4-1-1 record with a .910 save percentage. The Flyers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four home games, including wins over the Penguins and Bruins.