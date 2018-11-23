Grubauer will guard the away goal Friday against the Coyotes, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer is coming off a pair of decent showings between the pipes, posting a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage between games against the Ducks and Capitals. The Coyotes have also tallied just 2.50 goals per game this season, which puts Grubauer in a good position to boost his stats Friday.