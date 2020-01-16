Grubauer will patrol the home crease Thursday against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer has had his struggles between the pipes of late, sporting a 3.41 GAA and an .878 save percentage over his last five starts. The 28-year-old netminder takes on a Sharks club averaging just 2.86 goals per game in January and gets a slight bump in his chances of picking up a win by avoiding Aaron Dell and instead facing Martin Jones.