Grubauer turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old has three shutouts on the season, and they've all come since Feb. 23. His numbers on the season remain mediocre, but Grubauer has an improbable 0.90 GAA and .966 save percentage over his last seven appearances, and his heroic efforts are keeping the Avalanche's faint playoff hopes alive.