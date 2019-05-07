Grubauer allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Grubauer wasn't at his best, but a three-point night from J.T. Compher and an overtime winner by Gabriel Landeskog helped secure the series-tying result. Grubauer has allowed 15 goals in six contests in the series, and will likely start again in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.