Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Does enough to win
Grubauer allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Grubauer wasn't at his best, but a three-point night from J.T. Compher and an overtime winner by Gabriel Landeskog helped secure the series-tying result. Grubauer has allowed 15 goals in six contests in the series, and will likely start again in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.
