Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
Grubauer continued his excellent run of play Monday with his seventh straight appearance where he allowed one or fewer goals. He's on a seven-game winning streak, during which he's allowed only four tallies. The 29-year-old improved to 19-7-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .930 save percentage. It's unclear if Grubauer will start the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against the Coyotes, or if Jonas Johansson will make his Avalanche debut.
