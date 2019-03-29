Grubauer will start between the pipes in Friday's matchup with the visiting Coyotes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer will be trusted with the net in a matchup with major playoff implications -- Colorado currently sits in the last Western wild card spot with Arizona just two points back. In his last 10 appearances, the German is 6-2-1, allowed just 13 goals and posted a 1.43 GAA and .955 save percentage. The Coyotes have lost five of their last six games -- scoring seven goals total -- and average 2.08 goals per game in March, an average better than only four other teams.