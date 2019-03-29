Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws crucial start Friday
Grubauer will start between the pipes in Friday's matchup with the visiting Coyotes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer will be trusted with the net in a matchup with major playoff implications -- Colorado currently sits in the last Western wild card spot with Arizona just two points back. In his last 10 appearances, the German is 6-2-1, allowed just 13 goals and posted a 1.43 GAA and .955 save percentage. The Coyotes have lost five of their last six games -- scoring seven goals total -- and average 2.08 goals per game in March, an average better than only four other teams.
