Grubauer will be stationed between the pipes for Game 1 at home against Vegas on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Grubauer was terrific against St. Louis in the first round, recording a .936 save percentage in the four-game sweep. Dating back to the regular season, he's won his last seven starts while allowing just 10 goals on 182 shots during that span. In seven games against Vegas this season, the 29-year-old went 4-2-1 with a .935 save percentage and a 1.86 GAA.