Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws Game 3 start
Grubauer will patrol the crease in Monday's Game 3 at home against Calgary, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer was outstanding in Game 2, turning aside 35 of 37 shots as the Avalanche evened the series at one. There has only been a total of nine goals in two games for both clubs, so Grubauer will need a strong start. In six career playoff games, the German is 2-2-0 to go along with a .878 save percentage and 3.47 GAA.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Snags Game 1 start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Punches playoff ticket•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...