Grubauer will patrol the crease in Monday's Game 3 at home against Calgary, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was outstanding in Game 2, turning aside 35 of 37 shots as the Avalanche evened the series at one. There has only been a total of nine goals in two games for both clubs, so Grubauer will need a strong start. In six career playoff games, the German is 2-2-0 to go along with a .878 save percentage and 3.47 GAA.