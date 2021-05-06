Grubauer will patrol the road crease in Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer has started two of the past three games against San Jose, and has gone 2-0-0 while turning aside 44 of 48 shots over that span. The 29-year-old has been outstanding all season long, going 27-8-1 along with a 2.00 GAA and .920 save percentage across 36 appearances. Grubauer will draw a Sharks offense that has averaged 3.40 goals per contest over their last five outings.