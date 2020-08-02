Grubauer will patrol the crease in Sunday's round-robin contest against the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
All signs indicate that Grubauer will be the team's No. 1 netminder after he started last week's exhibition game as well. The 28-year-old recorded a .916 save percentage and 2.63 GAA alongside an 18-12-4 record during the regular season.
