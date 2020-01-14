Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws start versus Dallas
Grubauer will defend the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Things haven't gone as planned for Grubauer, as he's finished with a .890 save percentage or worse in three of the last four games while he posted an overall 3.54 GAA. The 28-year-old draws a decent matchup to turn things around. Although the Stars have won six of the past seven, they scored just 13 even-strength goals in that stretch.
