Grubauer will defend the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Things haven't gone as planned for Grubauer, as he's finished with a .890 save percentage or worse in three of the last four games while he posted an overall 3.54 GAA. The 28-year-old draws a decent matchup to turn things around. Although the Stars have won six of the past seven, they scored just 13 even-strength goals in that stretch.