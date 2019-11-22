Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Drops road start in Minnesota
Grubauer allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Thursday.
Jason Zucker provided the difference-maker Thursday night, handing Grubauer his first loss since returning from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss five games. Grubauer's record now stands at 7-4-2 on the season, and he and the Avalanche will now look to bounce back against the struggling Maple Leafs on Saturday. Colorado has yet to announce a starter for that game.
