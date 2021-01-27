Grubauer stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Unlike Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks, Grubauer received plenty of goal support from his teammates in this one. While he wasn't at his best, he didn't have to be to improve to 4-2-0 on the year. The German netminder has a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage through two starts. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) still sidelined, expect to see a lot of Grubauer in the crease going forward.