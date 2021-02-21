Grubauer set aside 27 of 29 shots from the Golden Knights on Saturday, which was enough for him to secure a 3-2 win outdoors in Lake Tahoe.

Despite poor ice conditions forcing an eight-hour delay following the first period, Grubauer played the full 60 minutes, and he held on for the win even though Vegas managed a pair of goals against him under the twilight sky. Sitting comfortably among the league's elite, Grubauer ranks second in the league in save percentage (.935) and GAA (1.67).