Grubauer turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Grubauer couldn't make the first two leads of the game hold up, but Gabriel Landeskog secured the win for the Avalanche in overtime. It wasn't a bad game for Grubauer, who has allowed only eight goals over four starts this year. He's won three of them with one shutout, and he should be in line for most of the starts while Pavel Francouz (lower body) is out. It'll probably be Grubauer in the second game of the set versus the Ducks on Sunday.