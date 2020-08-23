Grubauer left Saturday's Game 1 matchup versus the Stars with an apparent lower-body injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer was visibly in a lot of pain and put no weight on his left leg when he was leaving the ice. Pavel Francouz came in as relief. There should be an update on Grubauer's condition after the game, but if he's forced to miss any time, Francouz will take over the starting duties while Michael Hutchinson works as the backup.