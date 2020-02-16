Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Exits Saturday's contest
Grubauer was injured in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer was run into by teammate Ian Cole early in the third period and couldn't continue with the injury. Per Dater, it appeared to be a lower-body injury. Pavel Francouz entered the contest and would likely assume the starter's role if Grubauer is forced to miss time.
