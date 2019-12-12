Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Expected back Friday
Grubauer (hamstring) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Devils, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer wasn't declared the starter at this point, but the fact that he should be available is at least a step in the right direction. Assuming that holds true, look for the club to ship Adam Werner back to AHL Colorado in short order, leaving Grubauer and Pavel Francouz as the candidates to tend the twine Friday.
