Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing former team Friday
Grubauer will start against the Capitals, his former team, Friday night in Colorado.
This will be Grubauer's first time facing the team he won the Stanley Cup with this past June. The No. 2 goalie hasn't cut into Semyon Varlamov's playing time as much as the majority of hockey pundits predicted in the offseason, but then again, the German's ratios (3.55 GAA and .893 save percentage) leave a lot to be desired. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has been met with undesirable outcomes upon sending Grubauer between the pipes in cross-conference matchups, though he very well could step up against the club that he's most familiar with.
