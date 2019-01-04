Grubauer will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Rangers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was awful in his last start Wednesday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Pavel Francouz in the second period of the eventual 5-4 loss. The 27-year-old netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 6-10-2 on the road this season.