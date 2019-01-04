Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing New York
Grubauer will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Rangers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer was awful in his last start Wednesday against San Jose, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Pavel Francouz in the second period of the eventual 5-4 loss. The 27-year-old netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 6-10-2 on the road this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets pulled•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Bounces back despite loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Mauling at paws of desert dawgs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surprise start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...