Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Columbus
Grubauer will defend the road net in Saturday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Grubauer's been playing quite well lately, as he's won four of five games, posting a .922 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the process. The Blue Jackets are red-hot, though, as they've won nine of the last 10 due to superb goaltending and modest offensive support. This could turn into a goaltending dual, especially if Elvis Merzlikins gets the nod in the opposite crease.
