Grubauer will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer's eight-game win streak ended in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights, as he allowed three goals on 34 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has put up a .940 save percentage in March. He's red-hot, and matchup against the Ducks -- who rank 29th in the league with 2.22 goals per game -- is an intriguing opportunity to keep it rolling.