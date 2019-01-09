Grubauer will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's game versus the Jets.

Grubauer's last four outings has been an inconsistent stretch, as he was yanked after allowing four goal in two of the games while he yielded a combined three scores in the other two. The pattern dictates that Grubauer would have another poor outing against the Jets, who are certainly capable of making that happen but have been just as inconsistent lately. Buyer beware with Grubauer's high-risk, high-reward outlook.