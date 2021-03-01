Grubauer will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer will make his 16th start of the season. The 29-year-old continues to be dominant in the blue paint, as he's recorded a .923 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA thus far, translating into a 10-5-0 record. The Sharks' main weakness is their defense, but their offense -- 2.72 goals per game -- is a major detriment, too.
