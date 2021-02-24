Grubauer will start Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Grubauer is an early-season Vezina Trophy candidate, with a 9-4-0 record, 1.78 GAA and .932 save percentage. That success includes two starts against the Wild, in which Minnesota mustered only two goals on 48 shots. The German netminder was beaten 3-0 by the Golden Knights in his last start, marking only the third time all season that Grubauer has allowed more than two goals.