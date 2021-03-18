Grubauer will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus Minnesota, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been on fire recently, picking up four straight wins while posting a superb 0.54 GAA and .973 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 17th win of the season in a home matchup with a red-hot Wild club that's won five straight games.