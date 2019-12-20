Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fades late Thursday
Grubauer gave up two goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Grubauer had a shutout through 57 minutes, but Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin put the Hurricanes ahead in a span of 1:17. Grubauer instead ended up with the loss, which dropped him to 10-7-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The German has lost two starts since returning from a hamstring injury -- continued lackluster play could result in coach Jared Bednar turning to Pavel Francouz more regularly.
