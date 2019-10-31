Grubauer allowed four goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Grubauer had a two-goal lead to protect with eight minutes remaining, but he couldn't make it stand as Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov combined for three goals. The German netminder dropped to 6-1-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage in nine appearances. Grubauer has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six starts.