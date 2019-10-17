Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falls in OT
Grubauer made 30 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The netminder earned a point for the Avs with some big glove saves in regulation, but Grubauer got unlucky in OT -- he stopped a Brandon Tanev backhander, but the rebound ricocheted off Gabriel Landeskog and just skittered across the line before Landeskog could corral it. Grubauer is 4-0-1 to begin the year with a strong 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage.
