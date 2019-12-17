Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falls to Blues on Monday
Grubauer made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday.
This was Grubauer's first game since Dec. 7th. He faced 34 shots and allowed four goals to finish with an .882 save percentage. Prior to suffering a lower-body injury 10 days ago, Grubauer had reeled off three consecutive wins and was playing some of his best hockey of the year, however, St. Louis was simply too good on this night. Because of the talent up and down Colorado's roster, Grubauer will always be worth starting in fantasy, even in times where he appears shaky or rusty. His record is now 10-6-2.
