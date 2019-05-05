Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falls under barrage
Grubauer allowed two goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
Grubauer was under siege throughout the contest, and while he only allowed two goals to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, it was all it took to saddle the German goaltender with the loss. Grubauer will have to be at his best for Monday's Game 6 as the Avalanche face elimination.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Sharks in Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields three in loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back for more in Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Victorious in Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...