Grubauer allowed two goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.

Grubauer was under siege throughout the contest, and while he only allowed two goals to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, it was all it took to saddle the German goaltender with the loss. Grubauer will have to be at his best for Monday's Game 6 as the Avalanche face elimination.