Grubauer surrendered five goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

It was a rare poor outing from Grubauer, who had just allowed only eight goals in four games to the Golden Knights. The German netminder fell to 9-5-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 14 appearances. He's carried a heavy workload this season, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. A pair of games Friday and Saturday in Arizona are next on the Avalanche's schedule, and it's a good bet Grubauer starts at least one of them.