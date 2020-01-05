Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Finally winning again
Grubauer made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.
Grubauer has won two consecutive starts after going 0-4-1in his previous five. He finally looks comfortable after missing time due to a hamstring injury. Make sure you get him in there.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Plenty of support in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Winless skid reaches six games•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Best game in over three weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.