Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home against the Wild.

Grubauer is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage. The 29-year-old German will have to continue performing at peak levels if the Avs are going to maintain their winning ways after Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) picked up an injury that has him labeled week-to-week.