Grubauer was the first goalie to exit the ice Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports, indicating he'll start at home versus St. Louis.

Grubauer gave up four goals on 32 shots Opening Night against the Blues, not exactly the type of start the netminder was hoping for. With offensive studs like Nathan MacKinnon in front of him, Grubauer doesn't have to be perfect to pile up wins but he certainly will have to be better than he was Wednesday.