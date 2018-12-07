Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fourth straight win
Grubauer made 33 saves Thursday in a 5-2 win over Florida.
Grubauer has rung up four consecutive wins and is a solid fantasy play in match-ups and daily play.
