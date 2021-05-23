Grubauer will start Sunday's Game 4 in St. Louis, Callie Parmele of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer will look to complete the sweep, having allowed just five goals through three games as the Avalanche have thoroughly dominated the Blues. He put forth his best performance of the postseason in Game 3, setting aside 31 of 32 shots.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up only one goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal for Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders three goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields only one goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting series opener•